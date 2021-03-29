VIDEO: State Fire Marshal Investigating Abandoned House Fire in Great Mills, No Injuries Reported

On Monday, March 29, 2021, at approximately 10:38 a.m., firefighters from Valley Lee, Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Leonardtown and Hollywood responded to 20637 Flat Iron Road in Great Mills, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two story residence fully engulfed in flames with multiples nearby brush and woods on fire.

More than 40 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in under 30 minutes.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene and the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

