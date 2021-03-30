St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Located Missing 31-Year-Old Man

March 29, 2021

UPDATE: Piper has been located.

Alert: Missing Person: Daniel Piper, 31 y/o white male. Last seen: New Market, St. Mary’s County, MD on 03/29/21.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in locating a missing “at risk” person:

Daniel Piper, 31y/o white male. Last seen: New Market, St. Mary’s County, MD on 03/29/21. If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Daniel Piper, please call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

