St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Searching for 31-Year-Old Daniel Piper

Alert: Missing Person: Daniel Piper, 31 y/o white male. Last seen: New Market, St. Mary’s County, MD on 03/29/21.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in locating a missing “at risk” person:

Daniel Piper, 31y/o white male. Last seen: New Market, St. Mary’s County, MD on 03/29/21. If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Daniel Piper, please call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Daniel Piper, please call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

