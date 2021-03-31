UPDATED INFORMATION: Police in Charles County Searching for Two Armed Robbery Suspects – Cash Reward Offered

Update from CCSO: On Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at approximately 11:02 a.m., officers responded to the 12100 block of Old Line Center in Waldorf for the report of an armed robbery.

The initial investigation revealed a courier was making a delivery to a pharmacy when two suspects approached him. The suspects assaulted the courier and tried to force him into his delivery van, but he was able to break free from them and call for help.

The suspects stole the victim’s vehicle and fled.

Officers later found the van abandoned in Washington, D.C. Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Detective Logsdon at 301-609-6436.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

We are in the process of confirming additional details about the vehicle and the suspects. The pictures here is the actual stolen van and a clear photo of a similar van. Anyone with immediate information should call 9-1-1 or 301-932-2222. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. To remain anonymous, call 1-866-411-TIPS.

UPDATE at 1:00 p.m.: On Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at approximately 11:02 a.m., police responded to the parking lot of the Family Meds Pharmacy located at 12114 Old Line Center in Waldorf, for the reported armed robbery.

Officers arrived on the scene to find one victim reporting two black males wearing all black walked up to his vehicle when one suspect produced a gun and held it to the victims head, forcing him out of the vehicle. The suspect then assaulted the victim and struck him in the head with the firearm.

The suspects then fled in the vehicle, described as a plain unmarked white 2020 Ford Transit high-roof van that has a black stripe along a portion of the bottom of the vehicle. The Maryland Registration Plates are 3EF3045 and the van has the number 20202 on the roof of the van. The vehicle only has windows in the front.

The suspects were captured on multiple video systems which showed them arrive on foot from the area of Tower Self Storage.

Maryland State Police Aviation Division responded and searched the Charles and Prince George’s County area of approximately one hour before being placed into service.

The victim was evaluated by emergency medical personnel on the scene for injuries to his head. It is unknown if the victim was transported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

