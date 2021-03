On Sunday, March 28th, 2021, in the early morning hours, Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack responded to the area of Pegg Road, Lexington Park, for the report of shots fired.

Investigation led to the recovery of evidence of a shooting. It was later reported a victim of a shooting had responded to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is on-going, anyone with information is urged to contact the lead investigator, Senior Trooper R. Jackson at 443-684-4130.