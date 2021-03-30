St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks Announce Surprise Egg Hunt Starting TODAY!

The 38th Annual Easter Egg Festival may not be back as normal, but Recreation and Parks was able to have the Easter Bunny hide eggs in our parks! The hunt is on starting…now.

Simply visit any number of parks and facilities provided in the list below and search for bags of eggs! Egg bags are hidden in plain sight around seating areas, playgrounds, sporting areas and pavilions. Some bags contain a golden egg for an extra prize from the Easter Bunny and many local businesses in St. Mary’s County.

If your bag has a golden egg, simply follow the directions inside the egg to claim your prize.

Parks & Museum grounds where eggs are hidden:

Cardinal Gibbons Park

Cecil Park

Chancellor’s Run Regional Park

Chaptico Park

Dorsey Park

Drayden African American Schoolhouse

Fifth District Park

John Baggett Park

Lancaster Park

Leonard Hall Recreation Center grounds and the Weick Playground

Old Jail Museum

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum

St. Clements Island Museum

Seventh District Park

Egg hunters, please take note that all eggs are located outdoors. We ask that you please limit your hunt to one bag of eggs per child. We want as many families as possible to enjoy this experience.

Eggs do contain small toys that are not suitable for children under the age of three.

Please share your Egg Hunt experience by posting your photos to #StmarysEggHunt2021 and tag St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks to be entered into a drawing for a $50 R&P gift card. For park locations and directions, please visit our website at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/parks.

For additional information, please visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/Easter or call 301-475-4200 ext. 1800. Make sure to follow us at www.facebook.com/stmarysmdrecreation.

We want to thank our Golden Egg Sponsors for their support and prize donations: Calvert Kettle Corn, Wildbirds Unlimited, The Row House, Club Pilates, The Good Earth, Aprils Pools and Spas, Fen Holistic Therapies, The Cottage Boutique and Oasis Hair Studios.