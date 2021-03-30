Police in Calvert County Searching for Robbery Suspect

On Tuesday, March 30, 2021 around 2:45 p.m., Detectives from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau responded to report of a robbery along the Chesapeake Beach Railway Trail in Chesapeake Beach.

Investigation revealed an adult female was walking alone on the Chesapeake Beach Railway trail near the Richfield Station entrance. A male suspect unknown to the female walked passed her on the trail. The suspect turned around and approached the unsuspecting female from behind. The suspect held the female as he removed items from her backpack. The suspect fled the scene on foot in the area of the Richfield Station neighborhood.

The suspect was described as a thin, white male of an average height, approximately 20-30 years old, with brown hair and a brown zip up style light coat, imprinted with a dark letter A on the upper right chest.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to please contact the Detective J. Buck at (410) 535-2800 ext. 2765 or Joshua.buck@calvertcountymd.gov.