Three Prince George’s County Citizens Dead, and Seven Injured After Single Vehicle Rollover Collision in Florida

On Sunday, March 28, 2021, at approximately 5:30 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol along with fire and rescue personnel responded to I-95 Northbound near mile marker 277, for a motor vehicle collision.

Florida Highway Patrol’s initial investigation determined the single vehicle, a 2000 Ford Ecoline Conversion Van was travelling Northbound on I-95, when for unknown reasons the vehicle appeared to have drifted off the road. The driver then appeared to have overcorrected, resulting in the van rolling over and travelling off the roadway and into a ditch.

Troopers stated the impact ripped the van’s roof open, ejecting multiple occupants.

The van had 10 occupants at the time of the collision. Troopers are still investigating and attempting to determine if any occupants were secured by seatbelts. Troopers believe some of the occupants were laying down and sleeping in the rear portion of the van when the collision occurred.

All ten of the vehicles occupants were family/friends that were returning to various cities in Maryland after vacationing in Orlando, and it is believed they were travelling with another vehicle when the crash occurred. The collision occurred in Ormond Beach, located in Volusia County, Florida.



The operator was identified as a 53-year-old male of Capitol Heights, who escaped with only minor injuries. Police say the operator had a seatbelt on.

A 4-year-old female and 19-year-old female, both of Glenarden, Maryland, were pronounced deceased on the scene. A 37-year-old male of Upper Marlboro was found underneath of the vehicle and pronounced deceased on the scene.

A 5-year-old child was flown to an area hospital in Orlando, where they were reported to be in stable condition, Montes said. The remaining victims were taken to various hospitals. Two were in critical condition, and the others, including the driver, were in stable condition.

No car seats were located on the scene or within the wreckage.

The agency has not released any other information, or names of the remaining victims.

Troopers rescued a small puppy which was located within the wreckage of the wooded area, the dog was turned over to its owner.

All photos are courtesy of the Florida Highway Patrol

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending against the driver. (Case# FHPD21OFF023027).

Updates will be provided when they become available.

