Maryland Regional Junior High School Symposium (JSHS) winners

The Patuxent Partnership (TPP) and our partners the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), and St. Mary’s College of Maryland (SMCM) are pleased to announce that that the virtual MD Regional JSHS competition on March 15th & 16th, 2021 has been completed and the winners have been announced.

We would like to congratulate all 20-student finalist for their excellent oral and poster presentations. The depth of their research, knowledgeable demonstrations, excellent modeling, their collaboration with teachers, mentors, research labs, and the diversity of the topics chosen, was outstanding.

Colonel Tyler R. Schaff, Commander of the 316th Wing and installation commander for Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington, MD was the keynote speaker and emphasized the importance of STEAM -M (Medical) studies, encouraging students along that path.

Ms. Bonnie M. Green, Executive Director, The Patuxent Partnership, reiterated the same in her introduction: “We continue to encourage all students on their path of STEM learning and we wish them all the best for their future endeavors. We hope these MD JSHS students will consider STEM careers with the DOD community, where they will be essential to the growth and development and security of our nation.”

The students, from High Schools across Maryland, also heard from several distinguished NAWCAD speakers, Mr. Andrew Koch and Ms. Elizabeth Michelbrink, and Ms. Glory D. Sebulime, a 2nd year student at the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) where she is pursuing an Associate Degree in Electrical Engineering. She plans on transferring to the University of Maryland College Park – Southern Maryland Engineering Program to earn her Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering.



1st Place: Abar Sheikh – oral presentation- $2000 undergraduate tuition scholarship

2nd Place: Boaz Yoo – oral presentation- $1500 undergraduate tuition scholarship

3rd Place: Lauren Choi – oral presentation- $1000 undergraduate tuition scholarship

4th Place: Hannah Skwarek – oral presentation- certificate recognition

5th Place: Juni Polansky – poster board presentation- certificate recognition

These students will compete in the National JSHS Symposium in late April.

Thank you to the 2021 MD JSHS Partner Organizations: Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division, Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Detachment Joint Base Andrews, U.S. Army Public Health Command, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) C5ISR Center, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Army Research Laboratory Joint Base Andrews, 316th Medical Group (Joint Base Andrews – USAF) , 316th Mission Support Group (Joint Base Andrews – USAF), University of Maryland for Environmental Science Chesapeake Biological Laboratory, Towne Dentistry, Center College of Southern Maryland, St. Mary’s College of Maryland, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division.

