St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – March 30, 2021

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their final regular business meeting of the month Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.

The Commissioners recognized National Public Health Week with a Proclamation and a special Commendation to St. Mary’s County Health Officer, Dr. Meenakshi Brewster.

The Commissioners then convened as the St. Mary’s County Board of Health to hear the biweekly update from Dr. Brewster, which included updates on COVID-19 statistics and vaccination efforts in the county.

County Attorney David Weiskopf gave the Commissioners his weekly brief on legislative proposals currently under review in Annapolis.

A grant application request for $4,515,115 from the Department of Aging & Human Services was approved. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP-1) provides direct financial assistance and housing stability services to renters at risk of eviction due to the reduction or loss of income related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commissioners approved the Department of Aging & Human Services’ request to apply for the FY2022 Grant Application from the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) for $22,100. Funds from this grant go toward the Senior Rides Program that provides door-to-door transportation for seniors who cannot utilize other public transportation options and lack reliable transportation sources. The Commissioners also approved the FY2021 Senior Rides Operating Grant Agreement for $37,632 that will be used to operate the program in the coming months.

The Department of Economic Development received approval from the Commissioners to launch The St. Mary’s County Relief Fund Grant Program for local restaurants and hotels. The program will fund $417,443.88 for restaurant grants and $189,747.22 for hotel grants through an online application process. The Commissioners also approved Economic Development to disperse $9,487.36 for grants to small firms setting up online sales through a collaborative process with the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce.

County Administrator Dr. Rebecca Bridgett briefed the Commissioners on Capital Improvement Projects under consideration for Federal Funding Priorities and received approval to submit the annual application.

The Department of Economic Development requested a Public Hearing date to receive comment on a proposed tax incentive for commercial areas of Lexington Park to encourage upgrades and renewed investments in property improvements. The Commissioners approved a Public Hearing to be held Tuesday, April 20, 2021. A formal notice of public hearing will be published April 2.

For their final agenda item, the Commissioners approved the FY2022 Recommended Budget and scheduled Public Hearings to receive comment on the Constant Yield Tax Rate, County Fee & Charge increases, and the overall FY2022 Recommended Budget. for Tuesday, April 27, 2021. A formal notice of these public hearings will be published April 16.

The next regularly scheduled business meeting of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County is Tuesday, April 13, 2021; there is no Commissioner Meeting Tuesday, April 6. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.