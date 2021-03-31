Governor Hogan, County Executive Alsobrooks Announce FEMA Community Vaccination Center in Prince George’s County

Governor Larry Hogan and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced that FEMA has agreed to open a community vaccination center in Prince George’s County beginning next week.

The Federal Pilot Community Vaccination Center (CVC) – Maryland will be located at the Greenbelt Metro Station, and open April 7, with its daily schedule to be announced. As more vaccine doses become available, the center’s capacity is expected to be up to 3,000 shots per day. This will be the first federally-operated site in Maryland, and it will utilize direct vaccine allocations from the federal government.

“We are grateful to the White House, FEMA, and all of our federal partners for working with us to expand our vaccination campaign in Prince George’s County and across the state,” said Governor Hogan. “By the end of April, we will have more than 12 mass vaccination sites across Maryland as part of a rapidly expanding vaccine distribution network. These vaccines are safe and effective, and when your turn arrives, we urge Marylanders to get vaccinated.”



“Prince George’s County has certainly been the hardest-hit jurisdiction in the region, and we thank the White House, FEMA, and our other federal partners for selecting our county as a location for a federally-run mass vaccination site,” said County Executive Alsobrooks. “It is absolutely critical that we can continue to quickly and equitably administer vaccine to our community. This new site will help us increase the number of Prince Georgians and others who are proud to be protected from COVID-19.”

“From the start of the vaccination mission, the federal government has committed itself to ensuring safe, equitable, and efficient vaccinations for all Americans,” said FEMA Region 3 Acting Regional Administrator Janice Barlow. “We consider this mission a trust and an honor to carry out. Here in Maryland, as throughout the United States, we will make sure every resident who wants a vaccination can get one.”

FEMA will have socially-distanced staff on site to ensure prompt service is available to all and that proper COVID-19 protocols are adhered to. Translation services will be available for people whose primary language is not English and interpretation services for those who are deaf or have hearing loss. This is the second site in the state to have support from FEMA, which provides personnel and infrastructure for the mass vaccination site in Waldorf.

Maryland has opened six mass vaccination sites to serve eligible residents, with six more set to open throughout the month of April. Marylanders interested in receiving a vaccination at any state-run mass vaccination site should visit covidlink.maryland.gov or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).