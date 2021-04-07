St. Clement’s Island Museum Resumes “Dinner & a Cruise” Series for 2021

Beginning April 25, 2021, visitors can enjoy a fun evening of cruising on the St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi, cocktail reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum and delicious seafood dinner at waterside Morris Point Restaurant during a series of themed events throughout the season.

The run of five cruises kick off April 25, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. as part of the Black Diamond Disaster American Civil War Commemoration Weekend with “The Civil War and St. Clement’s Island.” The tour will include a guided presentation about St. Clement’s Island’s interesting role during the American Civil War

The four other cruises occur in May, June, August and October. They include the following themes: Sunday, May 16, 2021, features “Meet Dr. Thomas Gerard,” from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. where your water tour guide will portray a colonist, Dr. Thomas Gerard, who once owned St. Clement’s Island.

Sunday, June 13, 2021, features “Maryland’s Beautiful Swimmers,” where your water tour guide will talk about the Chesapeake Blue Crabs. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 features “Inside the Blackistone Lighthouse,” where your water tour will include a guided tour of the Blackistone Lighthouse on St. Clement’s Island. Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 features “A Narrated Fall Foliage Tour” from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. where your water tour will include a guided presentation about why St. Clement’s Island is so important.

“Since all of 2019’s themed cruises sold out quickly, we knew we had to continue offering these fun, yet informative, events to get visitors back out on the water, especially after 2020’s shutdowns prevented us from doing so” states Karen Stone, Manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. “This year’s series includes five cruises, all concerning different interesting subjects. We now have plenty of opportunities for the public to grab tickets before they sell out.”

Though there are more chances to get your spot before tickets are gone, Stone suggests reserving early. “We recommend calling in for any of the cruises as soon as possible – the tickets will sell out quickly as we only allow a maximum of 20 spots per cruise for these exclusive events.”

Tickets for all cruises are $55 per person or $100 per couple and include a boat ride, cocktail reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum and dinner at Morris Point Restaurant. When making a reservation, the public is encouraged to choose an entrée for their meal, which includes: Crabcake; Seafood Combination (broiled or fried of any two: crabcake, shrimp, scallops, soft-shell crab or fish); or Chicken and Pasta dinner. All meals include two sides.

For more information or to reserve your ticket, please call St. Clement’s Island Museum at 301-769-2222.



The event will begin and end at Morris Point Restaurant, where the Water Taxi will pick everyone up and take them to the St. Clement’s Island Museum for a cocktail reception.

Diners will then re-board the boat and experience a narrated tour around St. Clement’s Island before returning to Morris Point Restaurant for dinner.

Tickets are $55 per person. Call museum to book. Only 20 spots per cruise.

Dinner & A Cruise Series

April 25 (2pm – 6pm) The Civil War & St. Clement’s Island May 16 (4pm – 8pm) Meet Dr. Thomas Gerard June 13 (4pm-8pm) Maryland’s Beautiful Swimmers August 1 (4pm – 8pm) Inside Blackistone Lighthouse October 10 (2pm – 6pm) A Fall Foliage Tour

