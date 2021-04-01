Two Women in Custody After Striking Building and Multiple Victims with Vehicle at Waldorf Taco Bell

On Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at approximately 10:35 p.m., police responded to the Taco Bell located at 91 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf, for an active disturbance.

Police were responding to the business for the report of two women attempting to fight employees at the drive-through window.

A few minutes later, dispatchers requested all available officers to step up their response due to multiple 911 callers reporting the women drove their vehicle into the building and struck multiple victims.

Officers arrived on the scene to find damage to the front of the business and three victims with non-life-threatening injuries.

One patient was transported to an area hospital, the other two patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Witnesses described the suspects as two heavy set black females that fled in a silver passenger vehicles. Witnesses were able to give detailed descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle along with a tag number to police. Police located the vehicle at the registered owners address less than 10 minutes after the incident.

Two suspects were placed into custody a short time later.

No other information is available at this time.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

A building inspector and the health department were requested to the scene. Firefighters reported only minor damage to the structure of the building and returned to service after approximately 20 minutes.