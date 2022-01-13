UPDATE: Prince George’s County Correctional Officer who Drove Through Taco Bell Sentenced for First-Degree Assault

UPDATE 1/13/22: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier sentenced Tanesha Renea Williams, 26, of Waldorf, to 40 years, 283 days, with all but 4 years and 100 days suspended. Williams will serve her time in jail for 18 months, followed by 2 years on home detention. Williams will then be on supervised probation for 5 years.

On October 4, 2021, Williams plead guilty to one count of First-Degree Assault, four counts of Second-Degree Assault, and one count of Malicious Destruction of Property. For those counts, the defendant was subject to a maximum sentence of 68 years incarceration.

On March 31, 2021, officers responded to the Taco Bell located at 91 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf for the report of a disorderly subject at the drive-thru window. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the front entrance doors to the Taco Bell were shattered. Officers also contacted multiple victims who were struck by a vehicle. Victims reported that the suspect, later determined to be Williams, fled in a silver Hyundai Sonata.

An investigation, which included the gathering of video of the incident, revealed that Williams, a customer at the Taco Bell, was in her vehicle at the drive-thru lane ordering position when she became involved in an argument with a Taco Bell employee. Prior to driving up to the drive-thru window, Williams exited her vehicle and approached the drive-thru window on foot and assaulted the Taco Bell employee. Shortly after the assault at the drive-thru window, Williams returned to her vehicle and drove to the front of the Taco Bell.

While at the front of the restaurant, but still in her vehicle, Williams argued with numerous Taco Bell employees who had exited the store and were on foot, standing near the front entrance. Williams was fully stopped in her vehicle. At one point, Williams revved her engine and drove forward towards the group as if to strike them with her vehicle but stopped. She then backed her vehicle up. Instead of exiting the parking lot at that time, Williams again drove her car forward but, this time, she did not stop and drove into and through the group of employees. After striking the employees, Williams continued forward through the front doors of the Taco Bell, destroying property. Williams then backed out of the Taco Bell building and fled the scene in her car. At no time during the altercation was Williams blocked in or prevented from leaving Taco Bell property.

The prosecutor for the case said during sentencing, “This incident was totally unnecessary and egregious. The defendant could have more seriously hurt or killed [the victims]. – The whole thing is about food, a dispute over whether you can order through the drive-thru or the app. It goes to show how senseless the situation is.”

Because one of the victims has not completed medical treatment due to injuries caused by Williams, the Court will hold a restitution hearing at a future date to determine the amount of restitution to be paid by Williams.

Sentence

Count 13

• Malicious Destruction of Property

• 60 days

• Credit for time served

Count 12

• Second-Degree Assault

• 223 days

• Credit for time served

• Consecutive to count 13

Count 1

• First-Degree Assault

• 10 years, suspend all but 18 months at Charles County Detention Center

• Consecutive to counts 13 and 12

Count 4

• Second-Degree Assault

• 10 years, all suspended

• Consecutive to counts 13, 12, 1, 6, and 9

Count 6

• Second-Degree Assault

• 10 years, suspend all but 1 year to be served on home detention

• Consecutive to 13, 12, and 1

Count 9

• Second-Degree Assault

• 10 years, suspend all but 1 year to be served on home detention

• Consecutive to counts 13, 12, 1, and 6

UPDATE 10/5/2021: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Monday, October 4, 2021, Tanesha Renea Williams, 26 of Waldorf, entered a plea in Charles County Circuit Court, in front of the Honorable Judge Amy J. Bragunier, to First-Degree Assault, four counts of Second-Degree Assault, and Malicious Destruction of Property.

Williams’ sentencing hearing has been set for January 12, 2022, at 1 p.m. In total, she faces a maximum sentence of 65 years, 60 days incarceration.

UPDATE 4/23/2021: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Friday, April 23, 2021 a Charles County Grand Jury indicted Tanesha Renea Williams for allegedly driving a vehicle into a Taco Bell located on Smallwood Drive in Waldorf on March 31, 2021.

Tanesha Renea Williams, 25, of Waldorf, was charged with:

• 5 counts of First-Degree Assault

• 7 counts of Second-Degree Assault

• Malicious Destruction of Property/Value Less Than $1,000

• Disorderly Conduct

• Reckless Driving

Co-Defendant Diamond Shanay Johnson was also indicted on Friday, April 23, 2021 by a Charles County Grand Jury.

Diamond Shanay Johnson, 28, of Waldorf, was charged with:

• 2 counts of Second-Degree Assault

• Disorderly Conduct

An initial appearance has been scheduled for Williams and Johnson on May 28, 2021.

UPDATE 4/6/2021: A spokesperson for the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections confirmed that the driver, Tanesha Renea Williams, 25, and Diamond Shany Johnson, 28, both of Waldorf. are Prince George’s County Correctional Officers and were off-duty at the time of the incident.

UPDATE 4/6/2021: Charles County Sheriff’s patrol officers have identified and arrested two women in connection with an assault that occurred at the Taco Bell on Smallwood Drive on March 31, 2021.

Patrol officers responded and after a thorough investigation, positively identified both the driver and occupant.

Arrest warrants were obtained on April 3, 2021, and members of the CCSO’s Warrant Unit located the suspects and served the warrants on April 5th.

Williams was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, traffic violations, and other related charges. Johnson was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and other related charges.

Both suspects are currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center with no bond.

UPDATE: Video added to article.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Officer Stine at 301-932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.



No other information is available at this time.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

A building inspector and the health department were requested to the scene. Firefighters reported only minor damage to the structure of the building and returned to service after approximately 20 minutes.

