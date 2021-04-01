State Fire Marshal Investigating Large Workshop Fire in Mechanicsville

On Thursday, April 1, 2021, at approximately 12:50 a.m., firefighters from St. Mary’s and Charles County responded to 10185 Brookline Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported explosion with fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from a one-story workshop that was approximately 100 x 100.

Firefighters controlled the fire in under 30 minutes.

No known injuries have been reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.