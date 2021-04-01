MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Re-Opens Main Entrance to Patients

Beginning Wednesday, March, 31, 2021, the main entrance of MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital reopened to patients.

The limited visitor policy is still in effect, and staff continue to screen individuals for COVID-19 symptoms.

The Emergency Department entrance (pictured) returns for use only by those seeking emergency care and patients in active labor.

During business hours (Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.), patients should now use the hospital’s MAIN entrance to access:

Imaging services

Laboratory services

Medical records requests

Physical or occupational therapy services

Pulmonary and cardiac rehabilitation

Scheduled surgeries

Approved visitors should also report to the main entrance. Please visit MedStarHealth.org/VisitorPolicy for our current visitation guidelines. Thank you.