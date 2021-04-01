Celebrating Spring with the 23rd Annual Sotterley Garden Guild Plant Sale

The popularity of this event continues to grow, and we invite you to revel in the wonders of springtime while supporting Sotterley’s beautiful gardens!

The plant sale, sponsored by the Sotterley Garden Guild, will take place two days only – it is your chance to buy plants lovingly nurtured by the Sotterley gardeners. Have questions? Members of the Garden Guild will be on hand with the answers and to share advice.

The funds raised by this all-volunteer group of gardening enthusiasts are used to maintain the beautiful Colonial Revival Garden adjacent to the Manor House. Please stop by, support, and shop at their 23rd Annual Plant Sale!

We are also proud to host another community tradition – a Free Plant Exchange on Saturday from 9:00 am to Noon, or until plants run out! (Be advised – Sotterley is the host site for this plant swap, not the organizer.) You can exchange your excess plants for other annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables, etc.

Saturday April 24th: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Sunday April 25th: Noon – 3:00 p.m.

For more information on this or other upcoming Historic Sotterley events, visit our website at www.sotterley.org, or Historic Sotterley’s Facebook page.