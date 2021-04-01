“God is in the midst of her; she shall not be moved; God will help her when morning dawns.” Psalm 46:5

Marion Agnes Stewart, daughter of the late John Preston Ford and Mary Alberta (Jennifer) Ford was born on October 30, 1934 in Charlotte Hall, Maryland. On Sunday, March 21, 2021, Marion peacefully departed this life and entered into eternal rest.

Marion was a life-long resident of St. Mary’s County Maryland and lived in Charlotte Hall. Her parents raised her in the Episcopal Church. Marion continued her worship as an Episcopalian and became a member of the All-Faith Episcopal Church in Mechanicsville, Maryland. She attended public schools and finished at Banneker High School. Marion worked in various jobs near home and retired in 1996 from Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.

During Marion’s adolescent years, both of her parents were employed with the Federal government. As one of the oldest girls, her mother taught her at an early age how to perform numerous household chores. In addition, she learned to cook and was given the huge responsibility of taking care of her younger siblings. Marion embraced her responsibilities willingly and was a tremendous asset to the family. Her siblings have often shared their childhood memories of how she performed the motherly role in the absence of their parents.

On August 13, 1955, Marion married the late William (Bill) Stewart. During their forty years of marriage, they spent most of their time parenting their seven children and enjoying everyday life. They always had family gatherings and treasured these special occasions with their children and grandchildren.

Marion was a very meticulous housekeeper and made sure her children were always fed on time, clean and well dressed. She loved to dress her two youngest daughters like twins. However, as they got older, they weren’t thrilled about their “matching outfits.”

The sisters decided it was time to confront their mother and one day they blurted out, “Hey mom we have never been twins, so can we please stop this look alike dressing?” She laughed and agreed and they said,” hallelujah!”

In addition to her outside employment, Marion shared enormous responsibility for caring for their eldest son, Billy. He was diagnosed with a mental disability at the age of twelve years old. In 1996, Marion was overwhelmed by the loss of her husband. As a result, she now had to consume full responsibility for their son. On a daily basis, Marion had to endure and cope with Billy’s behavior patterns. Unfortunately, there were days when he would constantly do things to agitate her for attention. She could often be heard saying, “Billy, what are you doing? Please stop, don’t do that!” At one particular family gathering, Marion’s patience with Billy, was at its limits and she said “Boy you are using up my brain and saving yours!” Everyone burst into laughter, including Marion. Billy chuckled and once again, he was happy with the attention he received.

Despite, the ongoing issues with taking care of Billy, Marion persevered, very seldom complained and never gave up. She would often say “He is my son and my responsibility.” In 2014, due her health challenges, and Billy’s ongoing disabilities, it became impossible for her to provide the care he needed. Marion will forever be remembered and respected by family and friends, for being “a self-sacrificing mother.” She displayed unconditional love and incredible selfless acts of giving and caring.

Marion loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She especially enjoyed cooking and baking Sunday dinners and holiday meals. Marion adored her grandchildren and was always happy and excited to see them. Her family always cherished their time spent with her and especially enjoyed her southern- style cooking.

Throughout the years, Marion had diverse interests. She enjoyed shopping, travelling with her daughters and going to the hair and nail salons. Marion enjoyed planting and attending to her flowers and shrubs in the yard. She was an avid Channel 9 soap opera fan and watched various talk and game shows, such as Judge Judy and the Family Feud with Host, Steve Harvey.

Marion leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Faye (Stanley) Wade, Debbie (George) Young, William (Billy) Stewart, Jr., Wanda Stewart, Miranda Hinton, Donald Stewart, Keith Stewart; ten grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, sixteen great- grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; her siblings Hester Stewart, Vinia Ford, Julius Ford, Emerson Ford and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marion is preceded in death by two sisters, an Infant at birth, Irene, and three brothers, Joseph Ford, Melvin Ford and Kenneth Ford.

On Tuesday, April 6, 2021, visitation will be open to the public from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at All Faith Episcopal Church, 38885 New Market Turner Road, Mechanicsville, MD. Afterwards, the service will be private, due to COVID restrictions. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Chapel Cemetery ( All Faith Episcopal Church) directly across route 6, from Lettie Dent Elementary School.