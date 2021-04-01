Marieta Cruz, 69, of Waldorf Maryland, passed away on March 22, 2021 at Medstar Georgetown University Hospital after a long battle with cancer.

She was born in the Philippines, on April 24, 1951, daughter of the late Aniceto Batulan Sr. and Gliceria Dollosa Batulan. She is widowed by her husband Norberto G. Cruz, survived by her four children Clancy Norbert, Rhea Samantha, Jazer Norbert, Rhesa Mayeeberth, and predeceased by her eldest child Vince Norbert. She was also survived by her seven siblings, their spouses and numerous nieces and nephews. And predeceased by two brothers and one sister. She was a proud grandmother to Kryesha Ushaney, Lauren Jaezelle, Treve Norbert, Robin Norbert, Travis Norbert, Zofia Jaenica and Camhryn Arabella.

Marieta had a good sense of humor and a contagious laugh. Making jokes in front of the crowd was her expertise. She was known for her trendy and fashionable OOTD’s (Outfit of the Day) and loved having her pictures taken. She enjoyed the attention she received on Facebook every time she posted a new look. Catching-up with friends and family was one of her favorite past time. She enjoyed watching Filipino shows and vlogs. She was a die-hard Vilma Santos Fanatic (Filipina Actress). In fact, Jazer is nicknamed after Lucky, Vilma Santos’ son.

Her strong Catholic faith was very evident especially in her battle with cancer. She instilled on her kids and grandkids the importance of praying the rosary and attending Sunday mass. She would often asked her friends to pray for her.

She was a great cook and showed her love by preparing good meals for her family. Her specialty were Adobong Pusit, Tortang Talong, Spaghetti, Picadillo and Leche Flan. No left over was her absolute kitchen rule! As much as she loved good food, she loved life more. Her wish was to live long enough to see all her grandkids graduate in college. Although she will not be able to physically experience that, we know that she will always be there to watch over them. She will always be remembered as a fun, loving and awesome mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. The life of the party and the Queen of the family.

Celebration of Life for Marieta Cruz