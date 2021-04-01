Grace Wennemar, 87, passed away on March 14, 2021 in Waldorf, MD.

Grace was born on April 3, 1933 in Lound, England to the late Bertie George and Violet May Durrant. She was predeceased by her son, Stephen Storey; husband, Raymond K. Wennemar; brothers, Ernie and David; and sister, Ruth. She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Olaf) Hope; son, Simon (Bobbi) Storey; daughter-in-law, Donna Storey; brothers, Jim (Eileen) Durrant, Pete (Susan) Durant; John (Elsie) Durrant; seven grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter.

Grace had a full life, traveling extensively, living in or visiting all of the continents at some point in her life, other than Antarctica (which was too cold for her). She enjoyed the warmth and would sit in the sun or by the pool when she had the opportunity. She also loved a good book or movie and had a sweet tooth enjoying a biscuit or chocolate with her tea or coffee.

Services will be private as Grace desired that her ashes be returned to England at some point in the future.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Grace’s memory to a charity of your choice.