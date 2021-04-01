Adoracion A. Cayanan, “Dorie”, 74, of Lexington Park, MD, formerly from the Philippines passed away on March, 27th, 2021 at her residence. Dorie was born on November 22nd, 1946 to the late Severo Acosta, and Francisca Z. Acosta in Batangas City, Philippines.

Dorie is survived by her husband Florencio Cayanan whom she married on August 24th 1972, in La Plata, MD. She is survived by her daughter Jane A. Cayanan, of Baltimore, MD. Along with her siblings, Antonio Acosta of Great Mills, MD, Teresita Acosta of Great Mills, MD, and Zenaida A. Delmore of Great Mills, MD.

She graduated from Batangas High School in 1962 where she then enrolled to Golden Gate College in the Philippines. Dorie graduated from the Golden Gate College in 1964 and earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education. In 1969, she moved to the United States from the Philippines where she became a school teacher for the St. Mary’s County Public Schools. Retiring in June, 2011 after 42 years.

The family will receive friends Thursday April 8th, 2021 from 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Lexington Park, MD where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00AM with father Daniel Gallaugher officiating. Interment will be private. Serving as pallbearers will be Edwin Delmoro, Benjamin Cayanan, Antonio Acosta, Edwinson Delmoro, Ricardo Cayanan, and Jason Roof.