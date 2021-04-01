Robert Edward Shifflett, long time resident of Prince Frederick, Md, passed away on March 31, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones. Robert was born on March 6, 1932, to Daniel Clark Shifflett and Annie Edith Shifflett (nee Morris) in Rockingham, VA. He was one of 10 children. His family moved to Maryland when Robert was 6 years old, following job opportunities in the lumber industry. It was during the lumbering days that Robert met and married his greatest love, Betty Louise (Halterman) Shifflett.

Robert and Betty made Prince Frederick their home, ultimately purchasing land on Clay Hammond Road. Together, they raised four children, Robert Lee Shifflett (Sharon) Dottie Lou (Shifflett) Moore, Roy Clark Shifflett (Theresa), and Charles Edward Shifflett (Laurie). He has 8 Grandchildren, Angelica, Jesse, Christopher (deceased), Amanda, Jennifer, Robert (Rob), Leonard Jr. (Junior), and Krystal. He also has 14 great-grandchildren, and a devoted cat, Danielle.

Robert served in the Prince Frederick National Guard for 6 years, being Honorably Discharged on March 9, 1955, along with several of his brothers and friends. He then went to work in the construction industry, building homes in and around Annapolis with his mentor, Persey Taylor. After 15 years or so, Robert decided to branch off on his own and form R. E. Shifflett Co, a family-owned and operated company, employing his 3 sons and his wife, Betty, as bookkeeper. Robert led the family business for 40 years, initially building custom homes in the Calvert County area, then expanding the business in conjunction with Hammett Building Services to build both custom-residential and commercial buildings.

Robert is pre-deceased by his beloved wife, Betty, after nearly 65 years of marriage; his father and mother; his brothers Lee, William, Everett, and James; and, his sisters Louise, Virginia and Betty Lou. Robert is survived by two sisters, Lorraine McKnew (Charles) and Mary Etta Halterman (Joseph).

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert’s memory to: Calvert Hospice (https://calverthospice.org/donate/) and/or The Johns Hopkins Hospital Kimmel Cancer Center – Merkel Cell Carcinoma research