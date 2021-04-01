Sarah Katherine Poole, 32

Sarah Katherine Poole, age 32, of Lusby, MD passed away on March 21, 2021. Born April 11, 1988 in Prince Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of Pamela Ann (Martin) Brown and Donald Everett Poole.

Sarah graduated from Patuxent High School in 2006. She was incredibly smart. Sarah loved reading books, learning about history, and swimming…she was a fish in the water. She played the violin and was passionate about music. Spending time with family and friends were important to her. Sarah loved to travel she visited Mexico, Ohio, Alaska, Texas, and Tennessee. Traveling to Japan was on her wish list.

Sarah is survived by her mother, Pamela Ann Brown and step-father Kevin Richard Brown; her father, Donald Everette Poole and step-mother Brenda Ann Poole; her son, Aiden Bradley Bliss-Wells; her sisters, Melissa Ann Messinese (Sissy), Jessica Lynn Coppage (Sissy) and husband, Sean Richard Coppage, Michelle Lynn Drayer and husband Michael Drayer II, Stacy Lee Brown, April Christine Keemer, Angie Renee Keemer and Shelby Ann Murphy; her brother, Samuel F. Murphy and wife Jordan Murphy; and her nieces and nephews, Michael Drayer III, Jaxson Drayer, Camdyn Drayer, Skylee Coppage, Anabella Lewis, Jace Coppage, Lacey Moore and Duffy Moore.