Martha Elizabeth Gibson, 92, of Tracy’s Landing passed away on March 22, 2021 at Anne Arundel Medical Center. She was born in Friendship, MD on August 23, 1928 to parents William Riley and Sadie Elizabeth Tucker.

Martha attended Tracy’s Elementary School and graduated from Southern High School in Lothian, MD in 1946. She married Samuel Gibson, Sr. on February 27, 1948. She retired from the Prince George’s County Board of Education in 1991 after 36 years of service as administrative secretary to four superintendents. Martha was a member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church where she served as Treasurer of the Martha Lydia Women’s Circle for 20 years. In her younger years, she was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary Deale Volunteer Fire Department, the South County Democratic Club and the Landing Garden Club. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren who affectionately called her “GiGi”.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, five brothers, four sisters, and a granddaughter Kimberly Gibson Stafford.

She is survived by two daughters, Sue Farmer (Steve) of Ijamsville, MD, Jane Osborne (Jack) of Faulkner, MD, three sons, Samuel Gibson, Jr. (Debra Wilson) of Edgewater, MD, Barton Gibson (Deborah) of Dunkirk, MD and David Gibson (Linda) of Lothian, MD. She is also survived by ten granddaughters, one grandson, 19 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid-19 there will be no service at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Martha’s name may be made to Cedar Grove United Methodist Church, Deale, MD or Deale Volunteer Fire Department.