Lacramioara “Lily” Ion, 59

, of Lusby, MD passed away on March 23, 2021 at Calvert Health Medical Center. Born August 1, 1961 in Bucharest, Romania, she was the daughter of Gheorghe and Ioana Nedelcu. Lily moved to Calvert County from Fairfax, VA in 2005. She was a stay at home mother.

Lily is survived by her parents, Gheorghe and Ioana Nedelcu of Bucharest, Romania; her husband, Dragos Constantin Ion, whom she married on October 9, 1982 in Bucharest; her children, Razvan Andrei Ion, Bogdan Alexandru Ion and Narcisa Greta Young; and one grandchild, Mason James Ion.