Arnold Edward Petty, 92, of Port Republic Maryland passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday March 26, 2021. Arnold was born on June 28, 1929 in Goodwill, West Virginia.

He spent his youth supporting his family of 3 brothers and his widowed mother by working a variety of jobs including working timber horses in the mountains of West Virginia and working at a local gas station. Following graduation from high school he enlisted in the Navy. He made use of the education benefit provided by his service in the Navy to attend William and Mary College, where he met Molly, who he married after graduating.

His early professional career started with Price WaterHouse, where he had many interesting auditing assignments, most notably auditing Alcatraz prison and recommending its closure, and auditing the assets of Marjorie Merriweather Post for several years. When auditing required more travel than his was willing to do, he joined federal service and remained in federal service until his retirement. As a federal employee he rose through the ranks to become the Deputy Director of the Bureau of Land Management, and was one of the first to achieve Senior Executive Service rank. He was recognized with many meritorious service awards during his federal tenure.

Following his retirement, he and his wife Molly moved permanently to their home on Acacia Road in Scientists Cliffs, Port Republic, Maryland where he spent uncountable hours gardening and being a general “Mr. Fix-It” to any community member needing help. Survivors include his daughters Sandra Masquith and Janette Thompson, both of Port Republic MD; brother William Petty and sister in-law Jo Petty of Amissville, VA; sister-in-law Carol Petty of Amissville, VA; sister-in-law Retha Petty of Florida, and many nephews and nieces.

Funeral service is scheduled for April 10.

Attendance is limited to family and invited friends due to COVID restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Christ Church, Port Republic, MD or American Chestnut Land Trust, Port Republic, MD.