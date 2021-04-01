Nancy Camille Bell (81) of Port Republic, MD received her angel wings on March 26, 2021. She was born in Bowling Green, Ohio on May 29, 1939 to David and Kathryn Beard of Adelphi, MD. She attended High Point High School, in Beltsville, MD. Her eleventh grade year in March of 1956 she met the love of her life, Joseph Dubois Bell. They courted until August of 1958 when they became engaged. They married on September 3, 1960 at the University of Maryland Chapel, College Park where she attended college. She received a degree in Commercial Advertising in Arts. Nancy and Joe then moved to Port Republic, MD in 1981. Nancy began working at Calvert Career Center as a Vocational Evaluator. She returned back to college and received her Master’s Degree at George Washington University. She continued her career at Calvert Career Center until her retirement in 2008.

Nancy was preceded by her parents, David and Kathryn Beard as well as her daughter in law, Robin Bell.

She is survived by her husband, Joe of 61 years of marriage. Her children, David Scott (Sandra), John Patrick, James Glenn (Misty) Bell. Four grandchildren, Rachel Tiffany Bell, Rebecca Marie Bell, Breannea Christian Dean, Brendan James Bell and Brooke Camille Bell. Two great grandchildren, Jaxon and Bryson. She leaves behind a sister, Joan Marion Beard Romig of Sarasota, FL and brother, Timothy Victor Beard (Susie) of San Antonio, TX.

Nancy and Joe attended Trinity United Methodist Church from 1981 to 2017. Nancy was very involved with her faith and her love of God. There wasn’t a hymn she did not know. If she wasn’t taking pictures at church you would find her on a ball field watching her family play. They transferred membership to Waters Memorial United Methodist Church until she received her angel wings.

Nancy’s passion was her photography. You would never see her without a camera. She loved to travel and take pictures. She had a library of albums. Her hobbies included ceramic work and sewing. She had a green thumb and loved nature. She also enjoyed walking the beach looking for shark’s teeth.

Arrangements will be provided by Rausch Funeral Home, Port Republic, and MD. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 29th, 2021 at 11:00am. Prayers and service will be by her nephew, Christopher Romig, Pastor of the Venice Presbyterian Church, Florida. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Waters Memorial United Methodist Church, 5400 Mackall Road, St. Leonard, MD 20685.