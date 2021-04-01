Heather Marie Irfan, 42, of Cockeysville passed away March 27, 2021. She was born October 25, 1978 in Washington, D.C. to Robert M. Garrett and Pamela A. Martin. Heather was raised in Chesapeake Beach and attended Northern High School. She was an outgoing, friendly person who lived life to it’s fullest. She was a devoted mother and loved her children and being outdoors.

Heather was preceded in death by a daughter Ella Grace Ann Garrison and her mother Pamela Amster. She is survived by her son Noah James Garrison, her father Robert M. Garrett and wife Nadine of Chesapeake Beach, and step-father Charles Amster of Prince Frederick. Also surviving are sisters Veronica Jean Amster, Danielle Rebecca Amster and Nadine Rae Garrett, brother Justin Blaine Garrett as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at North Beach Union Church on Saturday, April 10 at 1:00 PM. Masks and social distancing will be required with a maximum of 60 people allowed in the church.