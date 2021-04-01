Jacqueline Pierrette Dunn, 87, of North Beach and formerly of Silver Spring passed away March 29, 2021. She was born June 4, 1933 in La Rochelle, France to Louis and Juliette (Bret) Enaud. Jackie was raised in La Rochelle and moved to the United States in 1958 with her husband, Robert Joseph Dunn. She worked as a seamstress for many years and sewed for various people including Henry Kissinger’s wife, Nancy which led to an invitation to Richard Nixon’s Inaugural Ball. Following her career as a seamstress, Jackie went to work for the Department of Defense and retired in 2012 at the age of 79. Jackie was a strong and spirited woman who in her spare time enjoyed fashion, chocolate, traveling, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Jackie is survived by her son Phillip Louis Dunn of Annapolis, grandchildren Juliette Aponte and husband Robert Wagner of North Beach, John Anthony Hafferman and wife Angela of Bel Air, Benjamin Dunn of Edgewater, and Nicholas Dunn of Annapolis and great-grandchildren Anthony Aponte, Anthony Lee Hafferman, and Roman George Hafferman. She was preceded in death by her daughter Debbie Elaine Casagrande, grandson George Edward Hafferman II, and great-grandson Edward Michael Hafferman.