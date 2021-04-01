Virginia Beall Catterton, 80, of Owings and formerly of Mitchellville passed away March 29, 2021. She was born March 11, 1941 to William and Estelle (Gibson) Plotts. Virginia was raised in Mitchellville and graduated from Frederick Sasscer High School. She married Herbert Beall on December 17, 1960 and they lived in Mitchellville until Herbert’s passing. Virginia married Raymond Thomas Catterton on June 11, 1999, over 40 years after they originally met in elementary school. Virginia was employed as a secretary for Prince George’s County Board of Education for over 30 years, retiring in 1993. She enjoyed traveling, QVC, watching Gunsmoke, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Virginia is survived by her husband Raymond Catterton of Owings, daughter Stacey Beall (John Maloney, Jr.) of Severn, grandchildren Krystal, Dustyn, David, Brittney, Timothy, Glenn, Terrance, Destiny, Shane, Faith, Mariah, and Mercedez, great-grandchildren Skylor, Savana, and Serena, sister Joyce Boswell, step-children Thomas Catterton (Leslie) and Edna Teahan (Denise Rogers), step-grandchildren Ray Trigger and Joseph Catterton, nieces Cheryl Underwood and Sharon Bowen and nephew Ronald Boswell. She was preceded in death by her husband Herbert Beall and daughter Melissa Thompson.