Samantha Erin Hoofnagle, 51, of Shady Side passed away March 30, 2021 at her home. She was born July 3, 1969 in Cheverly to Barry Wayne and Mary Janet (Holland) Sullivan. Samantha was raised in the Cape Anne community in Churchton, and graduated from Southern High School in 1987. She married Timothy Hoofnagle and they lived in Lusby. Samantha was employed with Calvert Memorial Hospital in the medical records office, as well as the Asbury Retirement Community in Solomons and most recently Renno’s Market in Shady Side. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, doing arts and crafts and playing electronic games.

Samantha was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy. She is survived by a daughter Chelsea L. Hoofnagle of Lusby, her parents Mary J. and Barry W. Sullivan of Edgewater, sisters Melinda Jones and husband Terell of Lothian and Lindsey Horn and husband Richard, Jr. of Upper Marlboro, her companion Mark Sucy of Shady Side, three nieces and two nephews, and her mother-in-law Dee Hoofnagle of Lusby.

Samantha’s family will be having a celebration of her life at a later date.