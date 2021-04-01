Mary Ellen Carroll, 79 of LaPlata, MD passed away on March 21, 2021 at her home.

Mary Ellen was born on January 17, 1942 in Hughesville, MD to the late Joseph and Catherine Koller Therres. She is also predeceased by her husband, John “Jack” Carroll; brothers, Lawrence Therres, Bernard Therres, Edward Therres, Robert Therres and Paul Therres; sisters, Margaret Welch and Anna Stonestreet.

She is survived by her daughters, Tracy Carroll and Jill Carroll; sister, Helen Scott; grandchildren, Joshua Carroll, Ashley Morris and Josie Morris.

Mary Ellen worked as a secretary for several businesses in the county, eventually retiring from the Charles County Board of Education. She loved animals, and shared her home with many dogs and cats throughout the years. She and Jack helped start the Charles County Women’s Softball League; she played many years for the LaPlata Reds, with Jack as the manager.

The family will receive friends on Monday April 5, 2021 from 10 AM until her Memorial Service at 11 AM at the Arehart-Echols Funeral Home (211 St. Mary’s Ave. LaPlata, MD 20646) Interment to follow at the Trinity Memorial Gardens (3221 Mattawoman Beantown Rd. Waldorf, MD 20601)

Due to COVID 19 guidelines face coverings must be worn and social distancing should be followed.

Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Charles County or the Parkinson’s Foundation.

