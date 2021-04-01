Jean Marie Lewandowski, 68, of Hughesville, MD passed away peacefully on March 27, 2021. She was born on February 17, 1953 to her adoring parents, Jerome Curtin and Margaret Stella (Bryan) Curtin.

A wonderful mother and grandmother, Jean loved her family beyond measure. She was dedicated to them and loved watching them grow into strong, kind individuals. Jean became a bus driver in Prince George’s County to allow her the freedom to be with her children growing up. She loved watching the children she took safely from home to school grow throughout the years. During her career, she was able to transport multiple generations.

She could always be found with a big smile, open arms and laughter in her soul. A fun-loving, woman who spread happiness to all who were in her presence, was a dedicated, faithful servant to God. She could be found reading from her Bible in the early morning, giving Him praise for her wonderful family and life. She adored her cats, Ginger and Shiloh and found the sound of their purrs relaxing while she did her crossword puzzles. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed knocking down the pins.

Most of all, Jean loved to spend time with her family. A beautiful soul may have left her earthly home but she is now strolling the golden streets of heaven. When you feel the light breeze on your face, know it is Jean brushing her hand against your cheek and sending you peace. If you see a butterfly, just know it is a sign from her that she is free and happy.

Jean is survived by her children, Richard Allan Tucker (Debbie) of Hughesville, MD and Jennifer Ann Windsor (Larry) of Huntingtown, MD; and three (3) grandchildren, Richard, Shawna and Kayle. She is also survived by her siblings, Jerome Arnold Curtin of Upper Marlboro, MD, Violet Muriel Tucker of Upper Marlboro, MD, Barbara Baboolal of North Beach, MD and Joan Ann Mabe, of Whitwell, TN and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome Curtin and Margaret Stella Curtin and siblings, Francis Curtin, Brian Curtin, Clyde Curtin, Rose Lawson, Ellen Holt, Roberta Greene and Elaine Webb.

The family will receive friends for Jean’s Celebration on Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service being held at 7:00 p.m. and officiated by Chaplain DeAnna Stringer all at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be held privately.

