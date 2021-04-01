Macy Jean Harim of St. Mary’s City, MD passed away on March 24, 2021.

Macy loved the outdoors, enjoyed spending time fishing, rock climbing and hiking. As a child and through her teens, she stayed active in school sports. Macy went to St. Michael’s School from kindergarten to eighth grade and while there, she was part of the school’s basketball team. Macy then attended Great Mills High School and continued her active interests by joining the swim team, excelling as one of their top swimmers. She graduated from Great Mills High 2011 in the top percentile of her class. Other hobbies were art, writing stories, traveling, music and even played the flute as a child. Macy also lived in Colorado for some time and while there she developed her outdoor skills of mountain climbing, catching fish and spending as much time outdoors as she could. Macy also loved laughing and would often tell jokes or make funny comments…sometimes with a sprinkle of sarcasm. But she will be remembered most for her sweet smile, adventurous attitude and her beautiful blue eyes, that reflected her light, love of life and everyone she cared for.

Macy leaves behind her siblings, Selena Owens, Juliana Owens, Fallon Owens all of St. Mary’s City, MD; Dylan Harim of Berlin, MD; Garret Harim of Chaptico, MD and Jesse Harim of Key West, FL.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 from 5:00pm- 7:00pm, with a prayer service celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando at 6:00pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

