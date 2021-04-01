Mary Agnes (Aggie) Owens, 80

, of St. Inigoes, MD passed away on March 26, 2021 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD. Aggie was born on November 10, 1940 in Washington, DC to the late John Edward Healy and Agnes Emily Hurry.

Aggie married Robert Lee Owens on January 18, 1986 at First Friendship Church, Ridge, MD. They enjoyed traveling, winters in Florida, dancing, and cheering on the Washington Nationals. She was the Executive Secretary at St. Mary’s Ryken High School for 30 years retiring in 2000. Aggie was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Ridge, MD and was involved in various organizations in which she volunteered her time including being a member of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, the Ladies of Charity, and the Margaret Brent High School Alumni. Aggie was very active in St. Mary’s County and Maryland State softball. She was the president of the St. Mary’s County Women’s Softball League; a founder, officer and member of the St. Mary’s County Softball Hall of Fame; a Maryland State Commissioner for the American Softball Association (ASA); a Sportsmanship award recipient; and a member of the Maryland State Softball Hall of Fame. Some of her favorite past times were playing dominos and card games, having lunch with Friends, especially her “BFF” and high school groups.

In addition to her husband, Aggie is survived by her children, Patrick Anthony “Tony” Wilkinson (Marcia) of Mechanicsville, MD and Phyllis Delores “Lorie” Clarke (Ken) of St. Inigoes, MD, and her step-children Connie Phillips (Karl) of Frederick, MD; Rebecca (Becky) Owens Wathen (Johnny) of St. Inigoes, MD; and Bradley Owens of Lexington Park, MD. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband John Phillip Wilkinson, her brother Edward Windsor Healy, her step children Kay Owens and Caroll Owens.

Family will receive friends for Aggie’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with prayers at 7:00 p.m., at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Doug Clarke, Greg Wilkinson, John Healy, Michael Joseph, Chris Sullivan, and Randy Chandler. Honorary Pallbearers will be Caroll Phillips, JW Wathen, Cody Owens and the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ridge Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, P.O. Box 520, Ridge, MD 20680 or St. Mary’s Ryken High School, 22600 Camp Calvert Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.