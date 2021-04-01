USAF Chief Master Sergeant Chester “Chet” Morris Seaborn, Jr

Chester “Chet” Morris Seaborn, Jr., Chief Master Sergeant, United States Air Force, Ret., 72, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD. He was born on July 24, 1948 in Washington, DC to the late Chester Morris Seaborn, Sr. and Carlyn Haskins Seaborn.

Chet joined the United States Air Force Reserves after graduating high school where he proudly served his family and country proud for fifteen (15 years). After which, he would spend the next twenty (20) years active duty as a decorated Airman receiving many medals, badges, awards and citations for his dedication to his chosen profession. He worked as an Air Passenger Specialist, Supply Administrator and also in the food service area.

Chet married the love of his life Janice Marie and they spent many wonderful years together until her untimely passing in 2015. Chet would spend the rest of his life loving his beautiful bride and awaiting their reconciliation in heaven. Family and friends are taking solace in knowing they are now reunited. A great man may have left many behind, but he is now at peace with his beloved wife and Lord and Savior.

He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to hunt deer. He found peace in the woods on a crisp fall morning. He enjoyed antique cars, especially a ‘57 Chevy.

He is survived by his dear friends, Don and Veronica Wyatt of Prince Frederick, MD; siblings, Patricia Millikin, and Cheryl Brown; cousins, Steve and Salvatore Maggio; and many nieces and nephews. Chet was preceded in death by his parents, Chester Seaborn, Sr. and Carlyn Seaborn; wife, Janice Seaborn and brother Richard Seaborn.

Family will receive friends for Chet’s Visitation on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall and officiated by Pastor Derek Yelton from Hughesville Baptist Church, before his interment at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.