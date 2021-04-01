Mark Alan Hood, 38, formally of Waldorf, MD passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at his home in Mechanicsville, MD. He was born on January 11, 1983 in Clinton, MD to Tammy Sue (Kline) Robertson and the late James Pearson Hood.

A hard-working man, Mark worked as an Assistant Manager at Dollar General Store in both the Mechanicsville and Leonardtown locations. He loved that his job gave him the opportunity to meet so many people. His co-workers became great friends.

Mark was a caring, loving and charming man. He was a die-hard Washington Redskins fan and could be found watching every game. He was a fan of the burgundy and gold and proudly wore those colors on game days. On a warm spring day or summer evening, he could be found at the water’s edge dropping a line in the pond. He found great peace sitting on the banks and shared this love of nature with his family and friends. He was a wonderful uncle to his six nieces and nephews they were his favorite people and he was their favorite person.

Although, Mark may have left us to soon, the memories he left behind will be cherished and reminisced for many generations. Whether you knew him as Mark, son, brother, uncle, cousin or friend you know you never had to question his dedication to you, he would have given you the shirt off his back or the last dollar in his pocket.

Mark is survived by his mother, Tammy Sue Robertson of California, MD; siblings, Rachel Rodriquez of Lexington Park, MD and Stevie and Martine Howell of Savage, MD; nieces, Taylor, Skyler, Makayla and Izabell and nephews, Caleb and James; cousins and other extended family members. Mark was preceded in death by his father, James Pearson Hood; step-father, Christopher Robertson; and maternal grandparents, Jimmy and Nellie Watson.

The family will receive friends for a Memorial Life Celebration on Monday, April 5, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. The interment will be held privately.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements are being made by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.