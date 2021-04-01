Ronald Eugene Strickland, 79, of Great Mills, MD passed away on March 20, 2021 at home.

He was born on May 21, 1941 in Great Mills, MD to the late Cecil Gerome Strickland and Helen Genevieve Pegg Strickland.

Ron was born and raised in Great Mills and spent most of his youth working on the family farm. On October 5, 1963 Ron married his high school sweetheart, Karon Sue Wagener at Lexington Park United Methodist Church. Together they celebrated 57 wonderful years of marriage. He was employed for over 50 years by Northrop Grumman until his retirement as a Field Base Administrator. Ron & Karon enjoyed taking trips with their church group to various places, including several cruises and a trip to Alaska. He also participated in missionary work in Guatemala. When his children were growing up they took many family trips: camping on Skyline Drive, sunning in Myrtle Beach, Civil War reenactment at NSSA Skirmishes, Ski Trips and a cross country train trip to California. He loved working in the yard and completing projects around the house.

Ron was extremely active in the community and spent countless hours helping others. He volunteered for many years with Christmas in April, dedicated over 30 years as a Member of the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, served on the Board with Pathways, and worked in his church’s Soup Kitchen.

In addition to his beloved wife, Karon, Ron is survived by his children: Tamara Whipple (Byron) of Union, OR, Kathleen Cendana of Great Mills, MD, Ronald Strickland, Jr. (Melissa) of Chesapeake, VA, and Jennifer Strickland of Middleburg, FL; his brothers, Donald Strickland (Ellie) (twin brother) of Great Mills, MD and Bruce Strickland (Sharon) of Great Mills, MD; his grandchildren: Christina, Taylor, Chance, Cody, Cheyenne, Kaitlynn-Marie, Ronnie, Nadine and Gracie; his great-grandchildren, Mason and Chayne; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Charles “Myers” Strickland (brother), Leonard Strickland (brother), Diana “Dee” Pettigrew Strickland (sister-in-law), and Ernesto Cendana (son-in-law) .

Services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Ronald’s name may be made to:

Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad Associates (LPVRS)

P.O. Box 902

Lexington Park, MD 20653

