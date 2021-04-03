One Flown to Area Trauma Center After Serious Single Vehicle Collision in Chaptico, Maryland State Police Investigating

UPDATE: On Friday, April 2, 2021, at approximately 11:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Budds Creek Road and Deep Falls Road in Chaptico, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one vehicle “cut in half”.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a newer model Toyota sedan off the roadway that had struck a tree with the vehicle cut in half and the single occupant trapped.

Firefighters from Mechanicsville and Seventh District extricated the single occupant in under 20 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 responded to the scene and completed a thermal search of the nearby area to search for any possible second occupant of the vehicle. Family members on the scene reported only one occupant was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The single occupant was transported to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are investigating the collision.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville and Seventh District Volunteer Fire Departments.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

