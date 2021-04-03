Serious Motor Vehicle Collision in Chaptico Under Investigation

On Friday, April 2, 2021, at approximately 11:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Budds Creek Road and Deep Falls Road in Chaptico, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious. Police at the scene described the vehicle as “cut in half”.

Fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene and found a single vehicle off the roadway with a single occupant severely trapped.

A helicopter has been requested to the scene due to the patient having life-threatening injuries with firefighters reporting agonal respirations.

Updates will be provided when they become available.