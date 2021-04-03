Firefighters Respond to Second House Fire in St. Mary’s County in 20 Minutes, Homeowner Transported to Hospital

On Saturday, April 3, 2021, at approximately 8:12 a.m., firefighters from Leonardtown, Seventh District, NAS Patuxent River, Bay District, and Hollywood responded to 41835 Meynard Court in Leonardtown, for the reported residential fire alarm with the odor of smoke.

Chief 7B from the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene to find nothing evident from a two story residence.

Upon further investigation and talking with the homeowner, the firefighter found smoke in the basement and reported fire in the walls and requested a structure fire assignment.

More than 25 firefighters responded to the scene extinguished the fire in under 15 minutes.

The fire is reportedly accidental and started from a malfunctioning furnace.

One adult female was evaluated, and transported to an area hospital with injuries from smoke inhalation.