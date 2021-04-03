Prince Frederick Ambulance Involved in Single Vehicle Collision in Prince Frederick, Two Patients Flown to Area Trauma Centers

On Saturday, April 3, 2021, at approximately 3:10 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Clay Hammond Road and Lottie Fowler Road in Prince Frederick, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving an ambulance.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the Prince Frederick Ambulance off the roadway and into a utility pole and tree.

Firefighters found two trapped. First Responders removed both patients in under 20 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2, and Trooper 7 responded and transported one patient each to area trauma centers.

Police are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.