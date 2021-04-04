VIDEO: Two Men Arrested, One for Impaired Driving, and Another for Property Destruction After Traffic Stop in California

On Saturday, April 3, 2021, at approximately 8:00 p.m., police responded to the ABC Liquors and Lounge located at 22741 Three Notch Road in California, for three disorderly trespassers.

Police responded to the establishment and were advised by employees that three men were denied entry into to the bar because they were visually intoxicated. At least two of the men started a loud disturbance in the parking lot before one of them mentioned getting their firearm. One of the men punched a tail light of a brand new Audi in the parking lot six times, breaking the lens.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the area and followed the suspect vehicle on to Chancellors Run Road where it then made a U-turn and headed back towards Three Notch Road. Police conducted a traffic stop, and all three men were detained on the side of the roadway.

Emergency medical personnel were requested to the scene due to one suspect bleeding from his hand after punching the vehicle at the business.

No other injuries were reported, and the male signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Troopers conducted field a roadside sobriety test on the operator of the Ford Crown Victoria, and he was arrested shortly there after. The male who damaged the vehicle at the bar was also arrested.

The third suspect was released into the custody of another friend.

Names, booking photos and details will be provided when they become available.



