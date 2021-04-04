Two Adults and Two Children Injured After ATV Accident in Clements

On Sunday, April 4, 2021, at approximately 3:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 24700 block of Long Road in Clements, for the reported ATV accident.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two adults and two children injured and requested a helicopter for two of the victims.

Two patients were flown by Trooper 7 to area trauma centers, and two patients were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and it is unknown if they are investigating the collision.

Photo courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.