Nine-Month-Old Infant Dead In Anne Arundel County Crash

Maryland State Police are continuing an investigation into a traffic crash early this morning in Anne Arundel County that killed an infant.

The deceased victim is a nine-month-old infant, believed to be the child of the driver of a 2002 Ford Explorer, identified as Talaya C. Martin, 29, of Elkridge, Md. The driver was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center for treatment of her injuries. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m. today, Maryland State Police at the Glen Burnie Barrack received a call for a two vehicle crash on northbound Rt. 295, south of Rt. 100. Responding troopers found the Ford Explorer down a steep hill in the median, on its right side.

A 2014 Honda Crosstour, driven by Marlon J. King, 45, was also involved in the crash, but had remained on the highway. King reported no injuries in the crash.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the Honda was northbound in the slow lane of Rt. 295, when he observed a vehicle approaching at what was described as a high rate of speed in the same lane. The driver of the Honda was concerned and moved to the fast lane of Rt. 295 as the vehicle, later identified as the Ford Explorer, approached.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of the Ford, later identified as Martin, lost control of her vehicle just before passing the Honda. The Ford veered to the right before traveling back across both northbound lanes toward the median, when it struck the Honda. The Ford continued on into the median, through a guardrail and down the hill where it came to rest on its right side after striking several trees.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded and is conducting a detailed crash investigation. It is unknown at this time what the cause and contributing factors involved in the crash were. A car seat was found in the Ford, but it was not secured. It is unknown at this time if the child was in the unsecured seat at the time of the crash.

The investigation is continuing. Upon completion of the investigation, it will be presented to the Anne Arundel Co. State’s Attorney’s office for review regarding charges.