On Monday, April 5, 2021, at approximately 12:35 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel from Charles and St. Mary’s Counties responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Mt. Wolf Road in Charlotte Hall.

Emergency personnel arrived to find the single vehicle off the roadway.

The male driver was transported to a landing zone at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, and was flown to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2.