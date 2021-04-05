Troopers Recover Seven Guns During Weekend Traffic Incidents

On the morning of April 2nd, troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack responded to the area of I-695 and Rt. 295 for the report of a crash. The driver was seen walking away from the site. Troopers caught up to him on Rt. 259 near Nursery Road and noticed signs of impairment. He was taken into custody and a search found a loaded handgun in his waistband. The gun was reported stolen from Florida.

On April 2nd , shortly after 6 p.m., a trooper in Talbot County stopped a vehicle along Rt. 50. A probable cause search led to the recovery of a loaded handgun in the vehicle. The driver was arrested.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on April 3rd, a trooper in Calvert County stopped a car on Rt. 4 in Owings, Md. The driver had a suspended/revoked license and was found to be wanted on a warrant form Baltimore City. Loose suspected drug powder was observed inside the vehicle. A subsequent search led to the recovery of a handgun underneath the vehicle’s hood, in the engine compartment. The driver was arrested.

About 2:30 a.m. on April 4, a trooper inresponded to a single vehicle crash on Rt. 50 at Rt. 201. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence. He requested troopers look for his cell phone. While doing so, troopers found a loaded handgun inside the vehicle.

On April 4th at 4:30 a.m., a member of the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort, or SPIDRE Team, stopped a car on I-495 at Rt. 5 in Prince George’s County. The driver got out of his car carrying a black trash bag and jumped the guardrail. He went down the embankment to a stream. Upon reaching the water, he complied with the trooper’s directions and walked back up the hill, without the bag. He was arrested for DUI and the trooper found ammunition in his pocket. A search of the trash bag the driver left in the water led to the recovery of a 7.62 Draco pistol loaded with 29 rounds. The driver was arrested.

Just before 4:30 p.m. on April 4th, a trooper from the Annapolis Barrack stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Rt. 50. While conducting a probable cause search for marijuana, troopers recovered a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat. The driver was prohibited from possession firearms and ammunition. He was arrested.

Shortly after 1:00 a.m. April 5th, a trooper from the La Plata Barrack stopped a car for an equipment violation on Rt. 301 in Charles County. During a probable cause search for marijuana, the trooper recovered a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat. Troopers also recovered about one-half pound of marijuana, scales and other unidentified pills. The driver was arrested. The gun was reported lost or stolen from Montgomery County.

Maryland state troopers are often reminded that there is no such thing as a ‘routine’ traffic stop. Troopers are on the alert for those transporting guns throughout the state. This weekend is evidence of their vigilance and thorough police work.

