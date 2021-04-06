Washington Teacher’s Union President Killed in Double Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Prince George’s County, Maryland State Police Investigating

On Sunday, April 4, 2021, at approximately 10:24 p.m., police responded to the area of Maryland Route 301 and Harbor Way in Bowie, for the reported motor vehicle collision.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved.

Preliminary investigation revealed Elizabeth “Liz” Davis, 70, was driving her 2014 Honda CR-V SUV Southbound on Route 301 in the area of Harbor Way, when she collided with the driver of a 2006 Toyota Scion, identified as John Starr, 68, of Annapolis, MD.

Davis was transported to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries a short time later.

Starr was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Southbound Route 301 was closed for approximately two hours due to the crash investigation and remained partially closed for an additional hour.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

The Washington Teachers Union released the following statement.

“It is with deepest sorrow that the WTU has confirmed the passing of President Elizabeth Davis.

President Davis has been at the forefront of public education advocacy and reform, leading the WTU’s transformation into a social justice, solution-driven organization dedicated to advancing and promoting quality education for all children, irrespective of their zip codes or results of the school lottery, improving teaching and learning conditions, and aggressively amplifying the voice of teachers in the dialogue around issues of teaching and learning. We are confident that her legacy will continue to shape the WTU as well as education across the District.

Please keep President Davis and her family in your prayers during this difficult time. Details on a celebration of her life will be forthcoming.”

