Victim in December Shooting Dies of Injuries; Case Ruled a Homicide

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred December 8, 2020 in the unincorporated portion of Hyattsville.

The victim is 46-year-old Babarinde Awokere of Washington, DC.

On December 8, 2020, at approximately 2:00 a.m., officers responded to the 4900 block of Lawrence Place, for a reported shooting.

Once on scene, they discovered the victim, inside of an SUV suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries. Awokere died of his injuries weeks later.

Following an autopsy, the victim’s cause of death was confirmed to be because of complications resulting from multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify the suspect(s) in this case.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 20-005723.