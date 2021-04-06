Firefighters Respond to Outside Fire Threatening Structure in Lusby, No Injuries Reported

On Monday, April 5, 2021, at approximately 12:35 p.m., firefighters from North Beach, Prince Frederick, Huntingtown, Dunkirk, and St. Leonard responded to the 4200 block of Beach Drive in Lusby, for the reported outside fire threatening a residence.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a large debris pile on fire with extensions into a nearby shed.

The fire was quickly controlled by the responding units in approximately 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters determined the origin was determined to be accidental.

The NBVFD and its partners urge everyone to follow best practices when burning outdoors.

Do not leave fires unattended.

Have a garden hose connected to the water supply so you can control fires before they get too large.

If the fire gets away from you, call the fire department immediately.

Check your address and make sure we can read it.